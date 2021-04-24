Chelsea ready to rival Manchester United for Pape Sarr?

Chelsea be part of Manchester United within the race to signal Metz teenager Pape Sarr, in accordance with a report.

Chelsea have reportedly emerged as suitors for Metz teenager Pope Sarr, with the Blues doubtlessly battling Manchester United for his signature throughout this summer time’s switch window.

The 18-year-old joined Metz from Senegal Premier League aspect Technology Foot final September and has scored thrice in 20 appearances for the French membership throughout the 2020-21 marketing campaign.

A current report claimed that Man United have been on the head of the queue for the midfielder, who made his debut for Senegal towards Congo final month.

Nevertheless, in accordance with The staff, Chelsea have now joined the race for Sarr and will rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s aspect within the upcoming market.

The report claims that Everton are additionally admirers, with Metz seemingly going through a tricky activity to maintain maintain of the teen on a long-term foundation because the curiosity grows.

Sarr has a contract with Les Grenats till the summer time of 2025.