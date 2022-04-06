Chelsea – Real Madrid: Great news for Ancelotti could move to London!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History

This is big breaking news for Real Madrid. The Merengue club thought it would count without Carlo Ancelotti, its coach who was a victim of Covid and had been testing positive for a week.

Finally, hours before the meeting, the Merengue Club has just announced that Carlo Ancelotti had tested negative and will therefore be able to travel!

Official statement: Carlo Ancelotti.#real Madrid — Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) 6 April 2022