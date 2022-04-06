Chelsea – Real Madrid: Great news for Ancelotti could move to London!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History
This is big breaking news for Real Madrid. The Merengue club thought it would count without Carlo Ancelotti, its coach who was a victim of Covid and had been testing positive for a week.
Finally, hours before the meeting, the Merengue Club has just announced that Carlo Ancelotti had tested negative and will therefore be able to travel!
Official statement: Carlo Ancelotti.#real Madrid— Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) 6 April 2022
in short
