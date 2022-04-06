Chelsea – Real Madrid: Timeline, TV & watch online

As in the semi-finals last season, Chelsea and Real Madrid Go face to face in the Champions League, although this year’s clash will be here quarter final stage,

Chelsea – Real Madrid: Champions League quarter-final first leg live

Thomas Tuchel’s team, which will play First Stage on Stamford BridgeThey beat Lille 4–1 on aggregate to book their ticket for the quarter, while Los Blancos PSG knocked out of competition After a wonderful comeback in Santiago Bernabeu,

blues, 3rd place in the Premier LeagueGo into the match after witnessing their six-game unbeaten run in all competitions due to their heavy defeat at home Against Brentford (1-4),