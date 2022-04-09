Chelsea register 6-0 win over Southampton

Chelsea heal wounds with a crucial win against Southamptonwhich they crushed 6-0 Boost the excitement before the rematch against Real Madrid (the first leg in London was 1-3) for the quarter-finals of Champions League,

softOn my visit to St. Mary’s, achieved the biggest win in their history against Southampton In an exhibition by Timo Werner, who made a brace and crashed three times with sticks, and which was helped by Mason Mount and Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz, the author of two goals, completed the victory.

Chelsea revived with 0-6 at Southampton. (EFE)

Chelsea forgot about the disaster against Real Madrid with a half-hour crush in which they destroyed …