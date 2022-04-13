Chelsea show their spirit and ability despite Real Madrid’s exit from the Champions League

MADRID – There’s no preferred way to surrender your Champions League crown, but nothing could be closer than that.

Asked on the eve of Tuesday’s game how the champions pull out of a competition if it is their time, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel answered: “By not accepting it before it is over. We have We can work harder, play better, by leaving whatever is on the pitch and showing that we know we can take more risks and that we can show our true face and live up to our full potential. “

He did just that. The Blues’ title defense ended in the quarterfinal stage, being forced into extra time here at the Bernabeu Stadium and winning the night 3–2 but losing 5–4 on aggregate.

Chelsea really lived up to their full potential and showed exactly what they are: Herculean In…