Chelsea vs. Brentford – Football Match Report – April 2, 2022

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.

Eriksen then slotted home with cool finish from a low cross to put Brentford in front, adding to his fine form after scoring for Denmark on his return to the Parken Stadium on Tuesday, where he almost died of a heart attack at Euro 2020 last June.

“It’s an ongoing fairytale and I am very pleased for that of course,” Frank, who is also Danish, told reporters.

