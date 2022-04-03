Chelsea Vs. Brentford – Match report – April 2, 2022

(EFE) — Brentford, with four wins, disarmed Chelsea, delivered their first loss at home since October, the toughest of the season, and set the alarm for the Blues four days after receiving Real Madrid (1–4). done.

Christian Eriksson scored a partial goal for Brentford in 2-1 EPA/EFE

Chelsea suffered their first defeat after Roman Abramovich announced the sale of the club and in the worst possible way. Till this Saturday, he had won all the six matches of that time. And it wasn’t just a loss, it was one of the worst since Thomas Tuchel came on the bench.

Nothing foreshadowed it. Everything indicated that this cycle would continue when Antonio Rudiger unblocks the duel at Stamford Bridge, who went 0-0 at halftime, with a brilliant goal from 35m. One shot…