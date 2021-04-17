Chelsea vs. Manchester City injury, suspension

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest damage and suspension information forward of Saturday’s FA Cup conflict between Chelsea and Manchester Metropolis.

Having booked their spots within the ultimate 4 of the Champions League, Chelsea and Manchester Metropolis do battle within the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday night.

The 2 golf equipment are vying for the prospect to fulfill Leicester Metropolis or Southampton in subsequent month’s ultimate, and right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest group information for Chelsea and Man Metropolis.

© Reuters

CHELSEA

Out: Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (muscular)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Sergio Aguero (muscle)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Steffen; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden