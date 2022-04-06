Chelsea vs. Real Madrid betting odds, lines, expert picks and predictions for Champions League quarterfinals

The most high-profile matchup of this year’s Champions League quarterfinals pits defending European champions Chelsea against runaway La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Both these teams are clearly contenders for the tournament title, but they are also both flawed sides, making this matchup all the more entertaining.

Real Madrid followed up its emphatic Round of 16 win over PSG with a complete flop in league play against rivals Barcelona, a game which exposed Madrid’s own tactical frailties. The road win over Celta Vigo on Saturday did not help dispel concerns given it came on the back of three penalty kicks called in Real’s favor.

The Blues, meanwhile, were bopped by Christian Eriksen and Brentford over the weekend, a match in which Ruben Loftus-Cheek failed to fill in adequately for…