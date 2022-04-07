Chelsea vs Real Madrid – Football Match Report – April 6, 2022

Karim Benzema continued his stellar form this season, with his hat-trick as Real Madrid registered a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The Champions League holders had the better of the opening 20 minutes, but it was Real who opened the scoring when Benzema broke a header into the top corner of Edouard Mendy’s goal from a stellar cross by Vinicius Jr.

Benzema doubled Carlo Ancelotti’s lead with another gorgeous header, bending backwards and Luka Modric’s pinpoint pass over Mendy’s outstretched arms to make the visitors 2-0 before 25 minutes .

