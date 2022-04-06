Chelsea Vs Real Madrid, Karim Benzema Hat-trick, News, Scores, Results, Villarreal Vs Bayern Munich, Videos, Highlights,

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema delivered a masterclass at Stamford Bridge, scoring a stunning hat-trick – which included two first-half headers in three minutes – to help the Spaniards win 3-1 over defending champions Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final. For.

Benzema struck in the 21st and 24th minutes with two excellent headers from Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric Cross.

The hosts responded via a Kai Havertz strike before halftime, but Benzema scored back-to-back hat-tricks in the Champions League when he took advantage of a catastrophic error from Mendy.

In the first minute of the second half, Chelsea’s gloveman Edouard Mendy, about 20 meters from his penalty area, downed Antonio Rudiger with a pass, which Benzema bounced to roll the ball into the net.

