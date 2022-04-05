Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-finals online

Real Madrid completed one of the great Champions League comebacks to get here, and they’ve been rewarded with a clash against reigning champions, Chelsea. The Blues were on the wrong end of a pasting at the weekend and will need to get over their woes quickly if they’re to get a result against the La Liga leaders. Follow our guide on how to watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream. US fans can watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid with a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). US subscribers abroad should use a VPN to tune in (opens in new tab). Those in the UK will need BT Sport.

Chelsea’s 4-1 home defeat to Brentford was a shocker, but it didn’t come entirely out of the blue. Thomas Tuchel’s men have been winning without playing well for some time now, and Saturday’s…