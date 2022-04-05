Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch The Champions League Quarter Final Online

It is a replay of last season’s Champions League semi-final as defending European champions Chelsea welcome 13-time winners Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the 2021/22 Last Eight ties. Also returning to familiar surroundings is Blanco boss Carlo Ancelotti, who won a league-and-cup double during a two-season West London spell from 2009. It promises fireworks. Full Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream details below.

american football fans can Stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid with Paramount+ 7-Day Free Trial (opens in new tab), don’t forget to use vpn (opens in new tab) If you are a US citizen stranded outside the states. UK fans can get bt sport monthly pass (opens in new tab),

The soap opera that is Chelsea Football Club is constantly making headlines.