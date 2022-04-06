Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Live stream, start times, UCL quarterfinal totals for the first leg match

Chelsea will face off real Madrid as one of two UEFA Champions League Matches being played on Wednesday, 6 April. It is the first leg of the quarter-finals for these two sides as they both chase European glory. The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be watched in the United States on CBS, Univision, and TUDN. It will also be available via livestream on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

Wants to beat Chelsea to defend her title Manchester City Last year’s final secured a second UCL title for the Blues, with a 1–0 final score. Thomas Tuchel’s side advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating the defending champions with an aggregate score of 4–1 in the Round of 16. Real Madrid overcame a 2-0 defeat against PSG in the 16th round and…