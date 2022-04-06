Chelsea vs. Real Madrid odds, picks and predictions

Chelsea welcomes Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge Wednesday for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid odds and linesand make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

Chelsea sits 3rd on the EPL table. It managed to get to this point in the Champions League by defeating Lyon 4-1 in the first knockout round. It finished second in Group H with a 4-1-1 record, losing the group to Juventus.

Chelsea is expected to be led by M Mason Mount and F Kai Havertz on the attacking half. Having given up only 23 goals in 29 EPL games, its strength is in its defense, although it will be without D Ben Chilwell.

Real Madrid is led by F Karim Benzemawho leads La Liga in scoring. Benzema…