Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction and odds: Thomas Tuchel faces tough task against Carlo Ancelotti’s side

Chelsea will be looking to make the most of their season and putting in a solid defence of their European title will be just one way to do it. They welcome a Real Madrid side who sit comfortably at the top of La Liga 12 points ahead of Barcelona.

The Blues are the favourites at 21/20 with Betfred with Real Madrid at 3/1 and a draw at 12/5 – making it the closest tie in the quarter-finals according to the bookies. Thomas Tuchel’s side are also tipped to go through to the semi-finals at 4/5 while Madrid are evens.

Tuchel will not be pleased to be going into this match after what he saw at the weekend when they welcome a Brentford side who were mediocre (form wise) when they arrived at Stamford Bridge. A shocking 4-1 defeat to the Premier League newboys has raised some concerns about…