Chelsea vs Real Madrid results, highlights and analysis: Benzema masterclass leaves holders on the brink

Karim Benzema sensationally scored consecutive Champions League hat-tricks as Real Madrid registered a 3-1 win at Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Benzema’s treble saw Madrid remarkably beat Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round and return to his stunning best at Stamford Bridge.

The 34-year-old applied the perfect combination of power and direction to Vinicius Jr.’s cross to defeat douard Mendy in the 21st minute, before being ghosted between Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen to drive Luka Modric’s center into the corner. For.

Kai Havertz converted Jorginho’s cross five minutes before half-time to reduce an arrear, but within a minute of the restart a terrible Mendy error left Benzema with a simple job to claim the matchball. left. Chelsea…