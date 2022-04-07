Chelsea vs Real Madrid Timings, TV Channels, Streams, Betting Prospects for Champions League Quarter Finals

In the marquee clash of the 2022 Champions League quarterfinal round, defending holders Chelsea will battle against record 13-time winners Real Madrid in a heavyweight showdown between the two clubs, both of which are expected to reach the final. They met in last year’s semi-final with Chelsea leading 3–1 on aggregate goals.

The Blues are looking to bounce back straight from a shocking Premier League defeat at the hands of Brentford when they host the first leg on Wednesday. Their Stamford Bridge home did not show much advantage in an embarrassing 4-1 loss to the bottom-half on Saturday.

Real Madrid recovered from their embarrassment (4-0 home loss to rivals Barcelona) with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday. But after that victory a controversy arose.