Chelsea Whibbly dead: CBBC star dies at 30 after battle with cystic fibrosis

CBBC star Chelsea Whibill has died at the age of 30.

The actress, best known for starring in Dani House and Sadie J, was battling the genetic disorder cystic fibrosis.

Chelsea was taken to Southampton General Hospital on Saturday and died at around 2.45 pm, her husband shared.

Glynn, 33, paid an emotional tribute in a statement, writing: “I’m afraid this is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write.

“This morning Chelsea took a sharp turn for the worse and became unresponsive. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

“It is with the utmost regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest Chelsea passed away at 2.45 pm today.