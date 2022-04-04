Chelsea Whibbly dead: CBBC star dies of cystic fibrosis at age 30

Chelsea Whibbly has died at the age of 29 (Picture: SWNS)

CBBC star Chelsea Whibble has died at the age of 30 after a long battle with cystic fibrosis.

The actress was rushed to the hospital on Saturday and died in the afternoon, her husband Glyn confirmed the news.

He wrote, ‘This morning Chelsea took a quick turn for the worse and became unresponsive. ‘He was taken to Southampton’ general Hospital.

‘It is with the utmost regret that I have to inform everyone that our lovely beautiful Chelsea passed away at 2.45 pm today.

‘It was very fast and she didn’t feel any pain. I know you all would like to send your condolences but we would like you to please limit it to the comments below at this very critical time.

‘We will always love you for my beautiful inspiration wife.