CBBC star Chelsea Whibbly has died at the age of 30.

Actors seen in the show Dani’s house And Sadie J Had cystic fibrosis. Her husband, Glynn, announced the news in a statement, saying that Whibbly passed away on Saturday (April 2).

“This morning Chelsea took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive,” he wrote. “He was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

“It is with the utmost regret that I have to inform everyone that our lovely beautiful Chelsea passed away at 2.45 pm today.”

Glynn continued: “It was so fast and she didn’t feel any pain. I know you all would like to send your condolences, but we want you to please limit it to the comments below at this very critical time.”

He hailed Whibbly as an “inspiration”, adding: “We will love you forever.”

Cystic…