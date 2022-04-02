Chelsea’s season in doubt on and off the field as Brentford get historic win, Christian Eriksson’s goal

LONDON, ENGLAND – In the span of 10 minutes, Chelsea went from the familiar position of a goal to do well at home, wondering if their season was about to settle down.

An excellent goal from Antonio Rudiger at the start of the second half brought relief to Stamford Bridge, but it was only a momentary respite from the battle for off-field ownership and on-field uncertainty now engulfing the club. This was followed by a brutal display of the host’s fragile state as Christian Eriksson, Mads Rorslev and Brian Mbumo registered a historic 4–1 win for Brentford.

Brentford struck Chelsea three times in a counter-attack from the 50th to the 60th minute, with Vitaly Genault striking twice on either side of Ericsson’s first Premier League goal for Bez. Yoann Visa takes fourth place in the dying embers…