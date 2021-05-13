Chemical spill causes evacuation of Georgia Tech building – FOX 5 Atlanta

LATEST

ATLANTAGeorgia Tech police evacuated one of the campus’ buildings after a chemical spill Thursday afternoon for a couple of hours.

The Georgia Tech Police Department asked people to avoid the school’s Technology Enterprise Park while they contained the spill.

According to Georgia Tech, the building is used by the school’s Department of Biomedical Engineering as a research space and houses biomolecular analysis equipment. 

While officials have not said what caused the spill, they say the building was evacuated out of caution and are working to resolve the issue.

The all-clear was given about two hours after the alert.

