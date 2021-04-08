LATEST

Chennai players are present in the team, they can turn the match

Chennai players are present in the team, they can turn the match - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings will put their full strength this season to become the champions of IPL 2021. Under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings will enter this season with strong intentions. Chennai team failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of IPL last year. This time Chennai’s team will include players like Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Imran Tahir. Chennai has also given place to some new faces for this season. Not being able to score runs in the powerplay last season and not running the middle order was a major reason for Chennai’s flop performance. Raina did not play in the IPL last year, but his return this season will strengthen the batting order of the team.

Chennai has bought England all-rounder Moin Ali for seven crore rupees this year, besides Rituraj Gaikwad. Moin has done well in T20 for England. Gaikwad had scored consecutive fifties in the last season and it is expected that he will also land as an opening batsman for Chennai this time. Chennai have one more batsman in the form of Faf du Plessis, but it will be interesting to see who is chosen between him and Moin in the top order for Chennai. For Chennai management, playing some players after a long time can prove to be a challenge. Raina last played in IPL in 2019. However, he played in the recently held Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 102 runs in five matches.

Dhoni has also not played cricket since the IPL last year, while the team’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has not played since being injured in the tour of Australia in January this year. Sam Curren is the only middle order player in the Chennai team who Have played cricket continuously this year. Apart from Imran, Chennai has the option in the spin department due to Moin. Bravo fits in for the death over, while Karen may also get a chance. Apart from these, Shardul Thakur can also give pace to Chennai’s bowling attack.

