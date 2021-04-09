Chennai Super Kings IPL 14: CSK Squad, Strengths & Match Schedule 2021

After being disqualified from the tournament for two years, Chennai Super Kings made a remarkable entry by winning the 2018 IPL edition. After winning last year’s season the team became three-time IPL series winners that are in the years 2010, 2011, and 2018. IPL 14 Live Streaming
IPL: Chennai Super Kings Team Players
MS Dhoni captaincy leads the team to great achievement, no one was expecting such great success just after coming back to the season after 2 years of ban. MS Dhoni with his captaincy had led his team these three victories ever since from the starting of the IPL series.
Till date from the beginning of IPL series and till 2018 IPL season Chennai Super Kings made a three-time success and also have the best win percentage that is, 67.44%.
CSK TEAM Strength
Strengths:
CSK has a well-balanced spin department. With a lot of experienced spinners in the mix, CSK looks like a very formidable bowling side, especially considering the spin-friendly nature of the tracks back home.
Weakness:
Having retained their core of the batting lineup from 2 years back in the form of Du Plessis, Dhoni, Raina, Murali Vijay, age might be an issue as all of them are in their 30s and might get unstuck when chasing big totals.
X-Factor:
The tall and burly fast bowler from South Africa Lungisane Ngidi who burst onto the scene in the India-SA series should be their X-Factor. He hits the deck hard and has good variations up his sleeve and provides MSD a different ploy in matches.
There is a great possibility that this year too the team may win the tournament. So, let’s just talk about Chennai Super Kings who didn’t even stop after a two year ban for being getting the success. Here are some major information of CSK from its squads to their schedule and even much more.
About Chennai Super Kings Controversy
Chennai Super Kings suffered a two-year ban from the IPL which was in the year 2016 and 2017 starting from July 2015 for being suspected as taking participation in the 2013 IPL betting case of their owners along with Rajasthan Royals by their owners.
But after serving the two-year ban from IPL, Chennai Super Kings arrived in 2018 season and made a great return by winning the championship trophy of 2018 IPL tournament.
Chennai Super Kings Full Squad:
MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina (VC), Dwyane Bravo, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Chezhian Harinishanth, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Josh Hazlewood, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Harishankar Reddy, Hardus Viljoen, Mitchel Santner, Sam Curran, Bhagath Varma, Robin Uthappa, and Narayan Jagadeesan.
Chennai Super Kings Administration and Support Staff
Owner: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, N. Srinivasan, Rupa Gurunath (India Cements)
Head Coach: Stephen Fleming
Batting coach: Michael Hussey
Bowling coach: Lakshmipathy Balaji
Bowling consultant: Eric Simons
Fielding coach: Rajiv Kumar
Logistics Manager: Sanjay natarajan
Team manager: Russell Radhakrishnan
Physical trainer: Gregory Allen King
Physio: Tommy Simsek
High-Performance analyst: Lakshmi Narayanan
CSK IPL All Seasons Performances
- In the year 2008, CSK were the Runners-up
- In the year 2009, CSK managed to the Playoffs (2nd/8)
- In the year 2010, CSK were the Champions and won the trophy for the first time
- In the year 2011, CSK again won the title trophy and became the Champions
- In the year 2012, CSK were the Runners-up
- In the year 2013, CSK were the Runners-up
- In the year 2014, CSK managed to the Playoffs (3rd/8)
- In the year 2015, CSK were the Runners-up
- In the year 2016, CSK were suspended due to the ban
- In the year 2017, CSK were suspended due to the ban
- In the year 2018, CSK won the championship trophy and became the champions
- In the year 2019, CSK was the Runner-up
- In the year 2019, CSK was standing on the 7th out of 8 teams
CSK Team Matches
|Matches
|Team Vs Team
|Venue
|10 April 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|16 April 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|19 April 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|21 April 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|25 April 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|28 April 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|1 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|5 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|7 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|9 May 2021
03:30 PM
|
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|12 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|16 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|21 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|23 May 2021
07:30 PM
|
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
These matches will be played as per the scheduled date and time, while the final of the match is not decided yet.