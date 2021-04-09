Chennai Super Kings IPL 14: CSK Squad, Strengths & Match Schedule 2021

After being disqualified from the tournament for two years, Chennai Super Kings made a remarkable entry by winning the 2018 IPL edition. After winning last year’s season the team became three-time IPL series winners that are in the years 2010, 2011, and 2018. IPL 14 Live Streaming

IPL: Chennai Super Kings Team Players

MS Dhoni captaincy leads the team to great achievement, no one was expecting such great success just after coming back to the season after 2 years of ban. MS Dhoni with his captaincy had led his team these three victories ever since from the starting of the IPL series.

Till date from the beginning of IPL series and till 2018 IPL season Chennai Super Kings made a three-time success and also have the best win percentage that is, 67.44%.

CSK TEAM Strength

Strengths:

CSK has a well-balanced spin department. With a lot of experienced spinners in the mix, CSK looks like a very formidable bowling side, especially considering the spin-friendly nature of the tracks back home.

Weakness:

Having retained their core of the batting lineup from 2 years back in the form of Du Plessis, Dhoni, Raina, Murali Vijay, age might be an issue as all of them are in their 30s and might get unstuck when chasing big totals.

X-Factor:

The tall and burly fast bowler from South Africa Lungisane Ngidi who burst onto the scene in the India-SA series should be their X-Factor. He hits the deck hard and has good variations up his sleeve and provides MSD a different ploy in matches.

There is a great possibility that this year too the team may win the tournament. So, let’s just talk about Chennai Super Kings who didn’t even stop after a two year ban for being getting the success. Here are some major information of CSK from its squads to their schedule and even much more.

About Chennai Super Kings Controversy

Chennai Super Kings suffered a two-year ban from the IPL which was in the year 2016 and 2017 starting from July 2015 for being suspected as taking participation in the 2013 IPL betting case of their owners along with Rajasthan Royals by their owners.

But after serving the two-year ban from IPL, Chennai Super Kings arrived in 2018 season and made a great return by winning the championship trophy of 2018 IPL tournament.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad:

MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina (VC), Dwyane Bravo, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Chezhian Harinishanth, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Josh Hazlewood, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Harishankar Reddy, Hardus Viljoen, Mitchel Santner, Sam Curran, Bhagath Varma, Robin Uthappa, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Chennai Super Kings Administration and Support Staff

Owner: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, N. Srinivasan, Rupa Gurunath (India Cements)

Head Coach: Stephen Fleming

Batting coach: Michael Hussey

Bowling coach: Lakshmipathy Balaji

Bowling consultant: Eric Simons

Fielding coach: Rajiv Kumar

Logistics Manager: Sanjay natarajan

Team manager: Russell Radhakrishnan

Physical trainer: Gregory Allen King

Physio: Tommy Simsek

High-Performance analyst: Lakshmi Narayanan

CSK IPL All Seasons Performances

In the year 2008, CSK were the Runners-up

In the year 2009, CSK managed to the Playoffs (2nd/8)

In the year 2010, CSK were the Champions and won the trophy for the first time

In the year 2011, CSK again won the title trophy and became the Champions

In the year 2012, CSK were the Runners-up

In the year 2013, CSK were the Runners-up

In the year 2014, CSK managed to the Playoffs (3rd/8)

In the year 2015, CSK were the Runners-up

In the year 2016, CSK were suspended due to the ban

In the year 2017, CSK were suspended due to the ban

In the year 2018, CSK won the championship trophy and became the champions

In the year 2019, CSK was the Runner-up

In the year 2019, CSK was standing on the 7th out of 8 teams

CSK Team Matches

Matches Team Vs Team Venue 10 April 2021

07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16 April 2021

07:30 PM Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 19 April 2021

07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21 April 2021

07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 25 April 2021

07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 28 April 2021

07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 1 May 2021

07:30 PM Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 5 May 2021

07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7 May 2021

07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 9 May 2021

03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 12 May 2021

07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 16 May 2021

07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 21 May 2021

07:30 PM Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata 23 May 2021

07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata

These matches will be played as per the scheduled date and time, while the final of the match is not decided yet.