Chernobyl: Ukrainian nuclear operator says Russian troops withdrew from plant

In a statement published on Telegram, Energotom said, “It has been confirmed that the occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone, were on two pillars towards the Ukrainian border with the Republic of Belarus.” I went.”

On April 26, 1986, an explosion occurred at the number 4 reactor in Chernobyl, killing 30 people immediately. In the years that followed, countless others died of radiation symptoms.

In late February, during the first week of the war, the plant and its surrounding area fell into the hands of Russian troops.

On Thursday Russian troops announced their intention to relinquish and hand over control to Ukrainian personnel, Energotom said.