Chetanogo vs Citadel Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Chatanogo Mocs vs. Citadel Bulldogs Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Chetnago vs Citadel Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium, Charleston, SC

Network: ESPN +

Chatanogo (1-0) vs Citadel (0-1) Game Preview

Why Chaitanyago will win

There is talent.

It may not be the deepest team in SoCon, but the frontline parts are good enough to just hang with anyone, and it won 24–13 over Wofford.

The O’s could not get the running game, but the defense held the Terriers to 199 yards of offense and finished third.

On the other hand, The Citadel downed Merker 28–0 in the week and never came close to recovering. Three Bulldog turnovers proved costly, but…

Why the stronghold will win

The running game worked.

The defense could not get off the field easily in the first half, and the turnovers were too much to overcome, but the option attack was 338 yards and three scores with QB Jaylan Adams for 144 and Tears by Cooper Waller Cranked 125. -Word scoring dash.

To shake the rust, spoil it for the first 30 minutes. It is a much better team than it has been shown, and Chattanooga has to prepare for a ground attack for Stretch.

What is going to happen

Mockers lined up the offensive to handle the game quickly, just as Mercer did.

It would be a much better performance than the Bulldogs, but Chatanogo QB Drayton Arnold would come up with a second straight solid performance. The defense would do a great job of getting off the field in a 2–0 strong start for the team, which cannot handle a full series of missing starts, everything should be enough against the Bulldogs ground game to survive.

Chetanogo vs Citadel prediction, line

Chetanoga 27, Citadel 20

Row: Chatanogo-6.5, O / U: 46.5

