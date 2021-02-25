Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Knowledge Promotion Scheme 2021 (Online portal, list, toll free number, status, application, eligibility, registration form) Chhattisgarh Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana (How to apply, application form, official website, last date, documents, list, toll free helpline number, eligibility criteria)

People of Chhattisgarh state are being invited by PDF for application in Chhattisgarh Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana 2021. Under this portal, work will be done to provide scholarship to students, mainly in this portal, scholarship will be given to meritorious students. . Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to those students who have secured good marks in class 10th and 12th and belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community. How can students get financial assistance by applying in this scheme? You will find full information in this post.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Knowledge Promotion Scheme 2021

Name Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s Knowledge Promotion Scheme 2021 Declared State The beneficiaries Scholarship to the students who got good marks in class 10th and 12th Of registration commencement date No Registration deadline No Advantage Assistance to students with good marks in 10th and 12th grade an objective To encourage and study students official site http://editorial.cg.nic.in/



Students living in Chhattisgarh who have done very well in the 10th and 12th exams will be provided financial assistance of Rs 15,000 by the government. The main benefit of this scheme will be given only to those students who have passed the examination after studying in Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CBSE and ICSC recognized schools. The Government of Chhattisgarh is planning to provide this financial assistance to the interested candidates to continue their studies to encourage and study the students. For this, students can fill their application in this scheme, they have also released the portal from which they can get the plan form of application.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Knowledge Encouragement to plan Applications Form PDF download To do Of way

Under Gyan Protsahan Yojana, students can download and fill their form, whose complete procedure is given below: –

● All the students who want to fill their application in this portal, the official website of this scheme http://editorial.cg.nic.in/ will go on.

● By clicking on the portal of the website, you will reach the homepage of this, where you will have to click on the link of the Chief Minister’s Knowledge Promotion Scheme 2021.

● On clicking, you will reach a page where you have to click on the option of application form and from there you can download the form in PDF form to get financial aid.

● If you wish, you can download the work and take a print out of it and fill it and add the necessary documents to it and submit it to the School Education Department.

Documents required for Chief Minister’s Knowledge Incentive Scheme

At the time of application in Chhattisgarh Gyan Protsahan Yojana, the student will also have to submit some necessary documents, the complete list of which is given below: –

● Caste certificate of applicant student

● Income certificate of the head of the applicant’s student’s family

● Bank account number and IFSC code of the student or his parents

● Aadhaar card number of the student and his parents

Under this scheme, the beneficiaries who will be selected will transfer the amount to the bank account of the beneficiary student. Under this scheme, every year thousands of students will be selected by the state government and out of those thousand students, 300 students will be from such community and 700 students will be in ST category.

Chief Minister Knowledge Encouragement to plan Of for Merit The list

One can click on the link given below to get a merit list of candidates belonging to SC ST class who had performed best in class 10th and 12th.

CG Board SC Class 10th List – Link 1

CG Board ST Class 10th List – Link 2

CG Board SC class 12th list – contact

CG Board ST Class 12th list – Link 4

Through the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Gyan Protsahan Yojana, the government wants to promote the importance and encouragement of education among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes present in Chhattisgarh, so they have prepared a plan to provide financial assistance to the students who have performed well in class 10th and 12th. So that he can continue his studies.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Knowledge Promotion Scheme FAQ

Q- Which students will get benefit under Chhattisgarh Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana? A- To the best performing students in 10th and 12th Which category of students will be given benefit in Q-scheme? A-Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category students Q-How much amount of money will be given to students under the scheme? A-Rs Q- From which gender can the application form of Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana be downloaded? a- Eduportal.cg.nic.in

