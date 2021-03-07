Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Yojana: Online Application (CG Godhan Nyay) Benefits and Eligibility

CG Godhan Nyay Online | Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyaya Yojana online application | Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Yojana Application Form | Godhan Nyaya Yojana Benefits and Eligibility

Chhattisgarh Civil Justice Scheme Has been started by the Chief Minister of the state, Bhupesh Baghel on 20 July 2020 to benefit the farmers / livestock. Under this scheme, cow dung will be purchased by the state government from cattle rearing farmers. Under this scheme, cow dung purchased from cattle ranchers will be used to make vermicompost compost. Through this scheme, the Government of Chhattisgarh is also working for cows, so let us show you this article through this article. CG Godhan Nyay Yojana All the information related to the application process, documents, eligibility etc. are going to be provided, so read our article till the end.

CG Godhan Nya Scheme implemented

The Government of Chhattisgarh will start cow dung for the first time on 21 July 2020 through this scheme. The benefit of this scheme will be directly to the cattle rearers of the state of Chhattisgarh. Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to avail of this scheme, first of all CG Godhan Nya Scheme Have to apply under Before applying, you have to read the eligibility, guidelines of this scheme. The scheme will be run in two phases, in which the first phase will add 2240 gaushalas of the state, then in a few days 2800 formations will be built and in the second phase also the dung will be purchased. Cow dung is used in many ways. Through this good fuel is prepared. Under this scheme, Chhattisgarh government will buy cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg.

Rajiv Gandhi Farmer Justice Scheme

Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyaya Yojana released for the 11th and 12th installment amount

A function was organized by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh at his residence office. In this ceremony, he addressed all the beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh Gowdhan Nyaya Yojana. On this occasion, he transferred the amount of the 11th and 12th installments to the bank account of the beneficiaries. 4.5 billion rupees of the 11th installment was paid to the dung vendors purchased between 16 December and 31 December. Between January 1 and January 15, Rs 3.02 crore of the 12th amount of cow dung was transferred online to the beneficiaries account. So far, Rs 71 crore 72 lakh has been paid under the Chhattisgarh Gowdhan Nyay Yojana.

It was also informed by the Chief Minister that more than 57 thousand landless farmers are among the beneficiaries of this scheme. Selling dung has become a means of income for all these landless farmers. So that the government’s objective of increasing the income of farmers is also being achieved. So far, 35 lakh 86 thousand quintal cow dung has been procured under Chhattisgarh Godhania Yojana. This purchase will be continued by the government in the coming times.

Chhattisgarh Gowdhan Nyay Yojana Background

Several schemes like Narva, Guruva etc. are being run by the state government for the last one and a half years to improve the rural economy. Gaushalas for cattle have also been constructed by the government. So far, gaushalas have been constructed in 2200 villages of the state and in the coming time 5000 more villages will be constructed. Chhattisgarh Gowdhan Nyay Yojana Will prove to be very beneficial for the state’s economy and rural economy. Employment opportunities will also be generated through this scheme. After the implementation of this scheme, the livestock owners will provide proper fodder water to their animals and will also be able to sell the cow dung.

Chhattisgarh will become the first state to buy co-dung in the country. Gaushalas will be constructed through Suraji village scheme and Godan Nyaya Yojana will be implemented through these Gaushalas. Women SHGs will operate various other major main schemes including preparation of vermincompost at these centers.

by government Chhattisgarh Civil Justice Scheme Will be expanded by building gaushalas in a phased manner. Gaushalas will be constructed in about 11,630 gram panchayats and 2000 villages.

Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Yojana Highlights

Name of the scheme Chhattisgarh Civil Justice Scheme Started by By Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Launch date 20 July 2020 Beneficiary Cattle rearing an objective Increase the income of cattlemen

Use of the received donation

CG Godhan Nay Yojana The Cau Dung obtained under the Vermicompost will be used to make the vermicompost fertilizer. It will be sold through the Fertilizer Cooperative Society. So that the requirement of the fertilizer of farmers, forest, horticulture, civil administration department etc. can be fulfilled. The procurement of cow dung will be the responsibility of the Chhattisgarh State Urban Administration. This vermi compost will be sold at the rate of ₹ 10 per kg.

Chhattisgarh Godhna Nyaya Yojana success so far

As you all know Chhattisgarh Civil Justice Scheme Under Chhattisgarh Government buys dung at the rate of ₹ 2 per kg. The scheme was launched by the Government of Chhattisgarh on 21 July 2020. Through Chhattisgarh Gowdhan Nyay Yojana, the government will double the income of cattle rearers. Through this scheme so far the income has been increased to the cattle rearers. Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Yojana Through the economic condition of cattle rearing is improving. Under this scheme, 26.76 lakh quintal insulation has been deposited so far. For which the government has so far provided 53.53 crore rupees to the cattle herders.

Chhattisgarh Godhan Nyay Yojana new update

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inaugurated the process of payment of the purchase of their dung to the beneficiaries registered under the scheme. Under the scheme, out of total 65,694 registered beneficiaries, about 46,764 to 82,711 quintal dung has been procured. Chhattisgarh Civil Justice Scheme The total amount payable under Rs. 1,65,00,000 is its first installment will be directly transferred by the state government to the bank account of the beneficiaries directly through the cooperative bank.

Chhattisgarh Cattle The justice to plan purpose of

As you all know, the income of cattlemen is not very much due to which they are not able to feed their animals good feed and some people often leave the milk out of the animals and leave them open, in whose villages and cities the cow dung was just like that Remains, which also spreads dirt. Seeing all this problems state government Has this Chhattisgarh Civil Justice Scheme The government has purchased cow dung of cow rearing farmers through the Godhan Nyaya Yojana. Due to which the income of cattlemen will also increase and cow dung also will not go in vain. With the increase in the income of livestock farmers through this scheme, animals will be kept in their animal husbandry, so that there will not be any need to graze the animals.

Chhattisgarh Bhuyan

Godhan nyay yojana Benefits of Chhattisgarh

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to cattle rearing cattle / farmers of Chhattisgarh state.

Under this scheme, work will be done by the Government of Chhattisgarh to purchase cow dung of their milky cattle from cattle rearing farmers.

Chhattisgarh Cattle The justice to plan Under this, cow dung being purchased from cattle ranchers will be used to make vermicompost compost.

Under this, cow dung being purchased from cattle ranchers will be used to make vermicompost compost. Through this scheme launched by the government, the income of farmers and animal husbandry will increase.

The economic condition of farmers and cattle rearers will improve in the state.

Cattle The justice Scheme Chhattisgarh Key facts

This scheme will be implemented in more and more villages and cities in future.

Godhan nyay yojana Chattisgarh Will be run in two phases, in which 2240 cowsheds of the state will be added in the first phase, then dung will be purchased in the second phase after 2800 formations are built in a few days.

Will be run in two phases, in which 2240 cowsheds of the state will be added in the first phase, then dung will be purchased in the second phase after 2800 formations are built in a few days. Through this scheme, cow dung will be purchased by the government at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg.

Through this scheme, on 21 July 2020, the government will start dung khadi for the first time.

Chhattisgarh Cattle The justice to plan Documents of (Eligibility)

Applicant must be a permanent resident of the state of Chhattisgarh.

Only the cattle herders of the state will be considered eligible under this scheme.

Big landlord traders will not be given the benefit of this scheme on the basis of their prosperity.

Aadhar card

Address proof

mobile number

Animal related information

Passport size photo

Chhattisgarh Cattle The justice to plan How to apply in

Interested livestock beneficiaries of the state who want to apply online to avail this scheme will have to wait a little longer. Because this scheme has recently been started on July 20 right now ChhattisgarhCattle The justice to plan Official website has not been released for the application process under. Nor has any guidelines been issued, as soon as the process of applying under this scheme will be started, we will tell you through this article after which you will Godhan nyay yojana Chattisgarh Under this, you will be able to apply online and improve your livelihood.