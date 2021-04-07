ENTERTAINMENT

Chhattisgarh Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown in Raipur from April 9th to 19th

Chhattisgarh Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown in Raipur from April 9th to 19th

The Chattisgarh government announced the complete lockdown as Raipur has recorded 9,921 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The lockdown will be started from 9th April to 19th April. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhuppesh Baghel stated on Tuesday that Raipur has faced the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the lockdown will be the only left option that should be taken this time. So the complete lockdown can be applicable from 9th April in the whole state. From the last month, Raipur has registered more than 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 which are increasing day by day. Chhattisgarh has registered 3,86,269 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday which includes 4,416 deaths.

The active cases in Chhattisgarh are 52,445 till Tuesday where 3,29,409 has been recovered from it. After a few meetings, the GOvernment has taken the decision of complete lockdown. The Chief Minister has announced the lockdown in media stated that we have noted that the COVID-19 cases are growing speedily and this time lockdown will be necessary to examine the situation. The complete lockdown will be applied from 9th April to 19th April. Raipur city has recorded 9,921 COVID-19 cases in March. The private and government offices, banks, and Universities will be closed for 10 days.

The upcoming religious events or any public gathering events will not be celebrated. Excepted Petrol pumps, LPG agencies, and Medical stored everything will be closed till 10th April. There will a fixed time to open grocery shops and medical stores for public convenience.  The lockdown of 12 days has been imposed in Durg District which will be strictly followed from 6th April to 14th April. There were new cases had registered in Durg District so Government announced the complete lockdown firstly in this district of Chhattisgarh. The transportation from Chhattisgarh to any other state has been prohibited till lockdown ends. The bus service from one state to another will be started from 15th April.

The ChhattisgarhHealth Minister has ensured that the emergency beds will be available in the hospital for public convenience. He has shown his concern over the death rate and appealed to people to follow the protocols and do not go outside until it is necessary. Delhi Government has also announced the night curfew due to the rising of new cases of COVID-19 which will end on 16th April. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the night curfew on Monday in a press conference as the state has recorded more than 3,000 new cases in March. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

