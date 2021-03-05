Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021 Form Chattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme

[Rs. 5000] Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021 (Online Application Process, List, toll free number, status, application, eligibility, registration form, Documents, incentives) Chattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme (Eligibility The criteria, Documents, toll-free helpline number, application form, last date, official website, how to apply, list)

The Government of Chhattisgarh has started a scheme for those mothers of the state who have given birth to their second daughter. That is, under this scheme, it has been decided to provide an amount of Rs 5000 as an incentive to those mothers for the birth of their second daughter. The name of this scheme is Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme. Under this scheme, who will be the beneficiary mothers and how will they get the benefit of it, you can get information through this article of ours.

Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity ()Maternity) to plan 2021

Name of the scheme Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Maternity Scheme Launched March 2021 Was launched By Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Relevant departments Women and Child Development Department Beneficiary Mothers who give birth to second daughter Incentives 5000 rupees Official website https://cgstate.gov.in/ Helpline number soon

Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme Features

Purpose of the plan : – This scheme has been started by the Chhattisgarh government with the objective of protecting the interests of women belonging to weaker sections.

Incentives : – Under this scheme, the state government will provide Rs 5000 as incentive to mothers on the birth of second daughter.

Plan announcement : – The scheme has been announced by the state government during budget 2021.

Application of the scheme : – The government can provide both online and offline facility for mothers to apply under this scheme.

Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme Eligibility

Chhattisgarh resident : – Women who are the beneficiaries of this scheme can basically be residents of Chhattisgarh.

Giving birth to second daughter : – Beneficiaries in this scheme can be women who have given birth to their second daughter. But for this it is necessary that both daughters should be alive.

Woman's age : – The beneficiary woman must be at least 18 years of age or older.

The beneficiary woman must be at least 18 years of age or older. Delivery : – The delivery of the beneficiary woman should be institutionalized in a public institution. Only then will she be eligible for it.

Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme Documents

Aadhar card : – The beneficiary woman is required to have her Aadhaar card during the application.

Bank account : – A woman who gives birth to a second daughter is required to have an account in the bank so that the incentive amount can be deposited in the bank account.

A woman who gives birth to a second daughter is required to have an account in the bank so that the incentive amount can be deposited in the bank account. Mother’s age certificate : – The age eligibility of the mother has been fixed in this scheme, so they will also need their age certificate.

Application Process in Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme

Under this scheme, beneficiary women will be given 2 options to apply, one online and the other offline. Yes women online this official website https://cgstate.gov.in/ You can go and apply Although the state government has just announced this scheme, the process of applying for this scheme has not started yet. We will update this article soon with its information.

Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme general question

Why: What is Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme? Years: This is a scheme launched to provide an amount of Rs 5000 as an incentive to mothers for the birth of a second daughter. Why: Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme What is the main purpose of? Years: A scheme has been launched to protect the interests of women. Why: What is the eligibility of women beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme? Years: The woman is going to give birth to another daughter and must be over 18 years of age. Why: Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme Who has officially started? Years: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ji during the assembly budget session. Why: What Is online application process for Chhattisgarh Kaushalya Maternity Scheme live on official portal of Chhattisgarh State Government? Years: No, at present no official announcement has been made about the official portal or online registration process of the scheme. We will update you as soon as any official information is given by the government.

