Chhattisgarh Padhe Tunhar Duar Portal Registration: Padhai Tunhar Dwar Registration

Padhai Tuhar Duar Portal | Padhai Tuhar Duar Portal Registration | Padhai Tunhar Dwar Registration | Benefits of Chattisgarh Padhai Tunhar Dwar Portal

Chhattisgarh read Tuhar Duar portal Launched by the Chief Minister of the state, Bhupesh Baghel ji, on this online portal, the children of the state will be provided with facilities like e-classroom, study material, video lessons, educational games, homework. As you know, the Corona virus infection is going on all over the country, to prevent it, the central government has locked down the entire country. Due to this lock down, all the schools are closed and the studies of children are being affected. In such a situation, the online portal has been started by the Chief Minister so that the studies of the children are not affected. Padhai tunhar dwar Children will be taught online through the online portal.

Padhai Tunhar Dwar Registration

Through this portal, lakhs of students of Chhattisgarh will be able to study online at no charge. In one day, it has added 820 children and 1708 teachers from the state. Soon, lakhs of children of the state will be connected to this portal and their classes will be completed soon after sitting at home. Padhai Tunhar Dwar Portal There is also a facility to check homework and homework online. In this, students from class 1 to 10 will be able to study. Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to study on the online portal will have to register online by visiting this official website. Come, today we will tell you through this article how you Chhattisgarh read Tuhar Duar portal Can register on

Facilities available on the read Tuhar Duar portal

Children will do their class selectors in this portal. After this, the option of the subject will be found.

In this, students will be able to read books in PDF format, books can also be downloaded.

Teachers and children will be connected to their homes through video conference and will be able to study while talking.

Online home work will also be given in it. The children will complete the homework in their copy, then take a photo from the mobile and upload it, check it in the teacher portal itself.

this ChhattisgarhStudied you Duar Portal Through this, the students of the state will be able to continue their education under the e-process and will be fully prepared for further studies.

Benefits of Chattisgarh Padhai Tunhar Dwar Portal

Students of Chhattisgarh can avail this online portal.

Students of the state, students Chattisgarh Padhai Tunhar Dwar Portal Through this, you can study online while sitting at home.

Through this, you can study online while sitting at home. Students of class 1 to 10 can study the benefits of this facility in Chhattisgarh.

Children will get facilities like e-classroom, study material, video lessons, educational games, homework.

Students of the state will not have to pay any fees.

studies your The gate Portal Of some Features

Some of the salient features of this portal started by Chhattisgarh Education Department are as follows:

This portal is not only for Chhattisgarh but for every child of Hindi speaking state. Any child of the country can use the study material present in it by connecting with this portal.

There will also be online classes in this study at your door portal, children will be able to take advantage of this without paying any fees.

All the students of school and college will be able to study in it.

In this, students will be able to read books in PDF format and books can also be downloaded.

Along with audio, video lessons are also available to increase the knowledge of the students.

Through this, teachers and children will be able to connect to their own homes through video conference and will be able to study while talking.

Registration on Padhai Tuhar Duar Portal Documents of (Eligibility)

Applicant should be a permanent resident of Chhattisgarh.

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

Know

mobile number

E mail ID

How to register on Chhattisgarh Padhai Tuhar Duar Portal?

Interested students of the state Chhattisgarh read Tuhar Duar portal But if you want to register yourself, then follow the method given below.

First applicant of Chhattisgarh Education Department Official website Will have to go on. To go to the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page “Student Registration “ Have to click on the option of. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you on the computer screen.

On this page, you will have to fill all the information asked such as mobile number, name, email ID, select district, address etc. After filling all the information, you have to click on the Register button.

In this way your registration will be completed.

How to register teacher

The teacher of the state Chhattisgarh read Tuhar Duar portal But if you want to register yourself, then follow the method given below.

First to the applicant Official website But after visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

But after visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page “Teacher registration” The option of will appear. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you will have to fill all the information asked such as mobile number, email ID, select the district, address, level of training etc.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the button to register. In this way teachers can register themselves.

Studied you Duar Applications

Students and teachers can also use the app of the educated Tuhar Duar. Students and teachers can register on the app and do all the work that can be done through the portal.

To download Padhai Tunhar Duar App, you must have Android Mobile, first of all you have to open your mobile’s Play Store.

After opening the Play Store, you will have to search the Turan Duar app read in the search bar, after that you will Read your door app Will have to be installed.