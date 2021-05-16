Chhaya Sapna Chaudhary’s bridal look on social media

Mumbai. Friends tell you that if you take the name of Haryanvi Dance Performers, then Sapna Chaudhary’s name comes at the top of the list. His stage dances and albums are seen all over the country with great passion. His videos are also very popular on YouTube. Dancer Sapna Choudhary has kept everyone crazy with her dance. Do anything Sapna always becomes a part of the headlines. Their stars are still at a height these days after marriage. Friends fans are eagerly waiting for their new songs.

For your information, let me tell you that Sapna herself is very active on social media and keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and videos, which fans like very much. Recently, Sapna has shared some latest pictures, which has created panic on social media.

Friends, you can see in these pictures, in the avatar of the bride, Sapna Chaudhary is wreaking havoc on social media. He is wearing a very beautiful outfit.

Her lehenga with a heavy work in orange color gives the actress a classy look. Friends, Sapna has her photoshoot done at home. She is seen posing separately in the balcony. Sapna’s heavy jewelery with lehenga is making her look even more beautiful.