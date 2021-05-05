LATEST

Chicago Bears lauded for sixth-round picks Khalil Herbert (RB, Virginia Tech) and Thomas Graham Jr. (DB, Oregon) – ChicagoBears.com

Herbert played four seasons at Kansas from 2016-19 before transferring to Virginia Tech last year. In 46 career games, he rushed for 2,918 yards and 22 touchdowns on 475 carries and caught 34 passes for 297 yards and 1 TD.

Last year Herbert appeared in 11 games for the Hokies, ranking fifth in the nation in rushing with 1,182 yards and eight TDs on 154 carries and catching 10 passes for 179 yards and one TD. He also averaged 26.9 yards on 16 kickoff returns.

“Herbert’s 2020 breakout was no fluke,” Renner wrote. “We got a glimpse of that guy in 2019, when he averaged 9.2 yards per carry and broke 18 tackles on 42 attempts before leaving Kansas at midseason. After transferring to Virginia Tech, Herbert lit it up with 1,172 yards on only 155 carries and averaged 4.7 yards per carry after contact.

“Herbert has legit home run speed and even had a kick return score called back this past season. At 5-foot-9 and 212 pounds, he has the ideal body type to contribute on any down when called upon.”

The Bears later chose Graham with the last pick in the sixth round at No. 228. Before opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he appeared in 40 games over three seasons at Oregon, registering 183 tackles, eight interceptions, 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 32 pass breakups.

Graham was known for his play-making ability and ball skills with the Ducks. Before opting out, he would have entered his senior season as the FBS leader in pass breakups and was tied for seventh among active FBS players in interceptions.

“Graham was lights out in coverage over his final two seasons, earning a PFF coverage grade of 79.8 in 2018 and 82.9 in 2019,” Renner wrote. “He ranked in the top 10 among FBS cornerbacks in both passing stops (23) and plays made on the ball (29) in those two years combined. The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder is a patient corner with balanced and nimble feet who also attacks the catch point incredibly well. And his flat-footed breaks are superb.

“We saw Graham as a third-round prospect, but the Bears — who were already in the running for having the best draft of all 32 franchises — swooped in and got him with the final pick of the sixth round. He should be a fantastic fit in a Chicago defense that will be bursting with [Vic] Fangio’s influence under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

31
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top