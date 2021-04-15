Chicago Bears Rumors: Quarterback a priority on Day 1 or 2 in 2021 NFL Draft | TMT

Within the 2021 NFL Draft, rumors are swirling round numerous groups trying to find their subsequent quarterback, together with the Chicago Bears. On the April 14 Draft Insiders present, Professional Soccer Community’s Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline mentioned the newest information and rumors surrounding the Bears’ seek for a QB.

The Chicago Bears are anticipated to go after a QB in one of many first two rounds

With the QB place a scorching matter at present, Pauline mentioned the newest he’s listening to out of the Bears group.

“One of many groups I’m informed that may be a reasonable risk to commerce up is the Chicago Bears, who need to commerce as much as get a quarterback.”

With 5 QBs thought-about potential top-10 choices, the Bears could should make a major transfer. Transferring from No. 20 to inside the highest 10 is prone to value not less than one future first-round decide. Presumably, the Bears should pay two future first-round picks and probably some later-round capital as nicely. If that’s the case, then Chicago could choose to fall again on concentrating on a QB within the second spherical.

Which QB choices could possibly be on the board for the Bears within the 2021 NFL Draft?

With no quarterbacks being frequently projected as mid-first spherical picks, the choices for Bears GM Ryan Tempo fall into two classes: 1) the gamers they might want to transfer up for, and a pair of) the gamers that must be out there within the second spherical.

Who might the Bears be trying to commerce up for?

Two weeks away from the 2021 NFL Draft, the highest two picks look like largely set in stone. Trevor Lawrence is a lock to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Zach Wilson is anticipated to be drafted by the New York Jets. With the third total decide, the dialogue is the San Francisco 49ers will take both Justin Fields or Mac Jones. Nevertheless, with no clear touchdown spot for the participant not chosen by the 49ers together with Trey Lance, the Bears might transfer up into the again half of the highest 10.

With Andy Dalton and Nick Foles below contract for 2021, the Bears might contemplate Lance. Having two veterans on the roster would enable Lance to develop behind two skilled mentors. But, any of the three potential choices could possibly be in play for the Bears in the event that they do safe a commerce into the highest 10. In Pauline’s newest huge board, Fields ranks eighth, Lance is 18th, and Jones is twenty third.

After the highest 5 prospects, there seems to be a major gulf in expertise on the QB place. Following Jones, no additional QB is ranked inside Pauline’s prime 50 on his present huge board. There are then three QBs ranked between 53rd and 76th, earlier than one other drop off to Jamie Newman at 201st.

Kellen Mond

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond is an intriguing possibility. Briefly mentioned as a first-round choice, he seems destined to be chosen within the second spherical. Nonetheless, he could possibly be an early second-round choice, which means the Bears would want to commerce up from their spot at No. 52. Doing so could be considerably cheaper than making a transfer within the first spherical. Mond’s upside is simple, and he may benefit from a 12 months of studying behind Dalton and Foles.

Kyle Trask

At sixtieth on Pauline’s huge board is Florida QB Kyle Trask. At occasions in the course of the 2020 season, it appeared Trask would elevate himself into the first-round dialog. Nevertheless, as a standard pocket passer, he’s restricted when it comes to schemes he can run. The present Chicago QBs usually are not identified for his or her mobility, so it’s not unreasonable to suppose this could possibly be a touchdown spot for Trask. The added concern with Trask is his arm power, which is stable however not among the many greatest within the class.

Davis Mills

Davis Mills wounds out the following group on Pauline’s board at 76th. Mills is the newest participant to be receiving first-round discussions. Alternatively, he’s an unpolished QB who’s going to require improvement. Subsequently, hypothesis is he might be drafted within the second spherical. Mills possesses all of the traits to be a profitable NFL QB however wants time to develop. Having began simply 11 video games at Stanford, he additionally wants extra reps on the sphere. For that motive, he will not be the perfect QB for Chicago, the place he should sit nearly all of the 2021 season.

Might the Bears add a QB later within the draft?

The autumn-off in expertise after the Mond, Trask, and Mills trio is important. No different quarterback is graded larger than a sixth-round choice on Pauline’s board. Newman (201st), Ian E-book (233rd), Sam Ehlinger (240th), Shane Buechele (253rd), and Feleipe Franks (260th) all have draftable grades. But, they’re all considered as backup QBs on the subsequent stage.

Newman possesses loads of potential however missed the 2020 season after opting out. Franks is the prototypical tall signal-caller that groups have coveted. Conversely, he owns only one season of high-end QB play in school. All 5 will want time to develop within the NFL. For that motive, they could possibly be intriguing mission QBs for a group with a extra settled state of affairs on the place. Sadly, the Bears don’t have that luxurious with Dalton and Foles anticipated to be of their closing 12 months in Chicago.

