Chicago Cubs lineup (4/8/22): Frazier leads off, Rivas on 1B, Steele starting

The Cubs set the best record in baseball against the Brewers after watching them not win the season cy young-The winning ace fell on Thursday. What, can’t we have a little fun with small samples? The Cubs Definitely Had Fun On Opening Day, Jumping Corbin Burns A sign of this rooster’s best-possible-scenario results with a combination of good luck and unexpected power.

While you can’t really put down duck snorts and pop-ups as examples of good hitting, there’s something to be said for playing the ball consistently and forcing the defense to make plays. With only seven strikes against eight walks and four hits, the Cubs never allowed Burns or other Brewers pitchers to be comfortable. That’s the formula they’ll need to use throughout the year if they…