‘Chicago Fire’ Spoilers: Season 10, Episode 17 – Violet/Hawkins

As Chicago FireThe latest addition to the U.S., paramedic Violet Mikami and her boss, Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins, has certainly made an impression in their short time together.

In fact, the pair’s chemistry is so strong that “we had plans” [to go in] One Direction [with the story] and then this actor [Hanako Greensmith and Jimmy Nicholas] Were so great together and just popped up on screen so beautifully that we were like, ‘This is where we’re gonna go,'” co-showrunner Andrea Neumann shared during a recent #OneChicagoDay press junket did. “So we really leaned into that because they were bringing it up very prominently.”

With that story came some major hurdles for the couple: In a previous episode, a firefighter spotted Violet and Hawkins kissing, alleging…