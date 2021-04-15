Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Chicago Fireplace and New England Revolution, together with predictions, group information and doable lineups.

Chicago Fireplace will start their 2021 MLS common season on Saturday after they host the New England Revolution at Soldier Subject.

The Fireplace gained three of their six pre-season video games, whereas the Revolution picked up only one win of their 5 tune-up matches.

Match preview

© Reuters

Chicago have struggled within the MLS common season lately, lacking the playoffs in every of their final three campaigns, though they had been just one level away from making the postseason in 2020.

Swiss supervisor Raphael Wicky is heading into his second marketing campaign in cost with a comparatively unchanged group from final time period as he hopes that his concepts might be nicely ingrained within the heads of his gamers.

Wicky might be demanding a higher stage of consistency this time round, although, having gained solely two of their remaining 10 common season video games in 2020, together with two losses within the MLS is Again match.

The Fireplace had been at their finest at dwelling in 2020, with all 4 of their regular-season victories coming at Soldier Subject by an mixture rating of 11-1, though they had been crushed 4 instances on dwelling turf too.

Contemporary off the again of a season that noticed them attain the Japanese Convention Finals, the Revolution are hungry to do even higher in 2021.

Underneath supervisor Bruce Area, New England took one other step ahead final season in what was their best-ever end to an MLS marketing campaign.

The Revolution have by no means gained the MLS Cup, however given their depth and expertise heading into this season, they are going to have the assumption that they’ll convey dwelling the title to Better Boston.

In 2020 they had been fairly snug on the street, successful six regular-season video games away from Foxborough whereas dropping solely three. Additionally they gained twice within the 2020 MLS Cup playoffs because the visiting group.

New England are unbeaten of their final three common season matches versus the Fireplace.

Chicago Fireplace preseason type:

New England Revolution preseason type:

Staff Information

© Reuters

Bulgarian winger Stanislav Ivanov will miss the primary half of the season for Chicago after present process knee surgical procedure which suggests they might should depend on midfielder Alvaro medran as the only supplier early on.

The departures of Djordje Mihailovic and CJ Sapong will put added strain on Robert Beric to repeat his robust efficiency in 2020, when he scored 12 objectives for the Fireplace.

New England added some stable depth gamers within the low season to enhance an already robust group.

Wilfrid Kaptoum ought to fill a void in central midfield, whereas left-back Christian Mafla brings loads of expertise on the again, having remodeled 190 appearances over the previous 10 seasons at membership stage in Colombia.

The Revs will rely on Carles gil to create scoring alternatives – he has led the group in assists over the previous two seasons – whereas Teal Bunbury led New England in scoring with eight objectives final season and can hope to get into double figures for under the second time in his MLS profession.

Chicago Fireplace doable beginning lineup:

Shuttleworth; Bornstein, Calvo, Pineda, Espinoza; Gimenez, Medran, Herbers, Aliseda, Frankowski; Beric

New England Revolution doable beginning lineup:

Gymnast; Kessler, Farrell, Mafla, Bye; Kaptoum, Polster, Traustason, Bou, Gil; Trousers

We are saying: Chicago Fireplace 0-2 New England Revolution

The Fireplace are notoriously gradual starters and haven’t gained an everyday season opener since 2009.

New England thrived on the street final season, and with some robust steadiness at each place and an skilled coach who is aware of what it takes to win, they are going to be desirous to fly out of the gates with a win on Saturday.