Chicago in Detroit preview: Tigers set to secure opening series

Detroit Tigers start 2022 campaign with a wild victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox On Friday afternoon, making a late comeback to seal a 5-4 win after starter Eduardo Rodriguez stumbled out of the gates. While it was certainly a nail-biter for the fans, some clutch hitting—including Miguel Cabrera’s two-RBI single to hit number 2,988—as well as a deep jack from Eric Haase and the outfield wall just above the defender’s glove. Contains a hit from Old English was enough for the boys to prevail in the D – with two outs by Xavier Baez in the ninth.

Much credit also goes to the bullpen, led by Drew “Clutch” Hutchison, for getting the Tigers into deep tackle late in the innings for a long time with a heavy diet of balls breaking the Sox’s bat. stopped …