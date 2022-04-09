Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito headed to 10-day IL with abdominal injury

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is headed to the 10-day IL with an abdominal injury, manager Tony La Russa said Saturday.

According to La Russa, Giolito is expected to miss his next two starts, after leaving the start of the season on Friday due to a left abdominal tightness.

Giolito hit a six while pitching four innings of a hit ball in Detroit.

“Optimistically, maybe some starts,” La Russa said of Giolito’s estimated time on Saturday. “We’re going to miss him.”

Giolito felt uncomfortable during three consecutive pitches and informed the coaching staff after the innings. They departed with a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rallied for a wild 5-4 victory.

“From my understanding, it’s a random, freak, weird thing,” Giolito said on Saturday. “It doesn’t happen with baseball…