Chicken Curry Kooku Web Series All Episode Watch Online

Chicken Curry is the latest Hindi language web-series releasing soon on Kooku official app or website. The audience will watch Ankita and Neelam in a pivot role along with other star casts. The producers of the show have released the trailer on their social handles. You can watch full episodes of the Chicken Curry Kooku web series from 21st May 2021.

Chicken Curry Kooku Web Series

The story of the show revolves around a husband who is having an affair with some other women in his office. Things will change when his wife comes to know about this. It will be exciting to see what happens next.

Chicken Curry Web Series Cast Name

In this show, we will watch some of the renowned actors of the Kooku platform. Yes, you heard it right Ankita Dave plays an important role in this web series. She got fame with several series such as Nagar Vadhu, Mera Angane Main, and others. While on the other side Neelam Bhanusali has also seen in an important role who was last seen in the Gandi Baat web series.

You can download the Kooku app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. And do not forget to make an account to enjoy all the latest Kooku web series.

Also Read: Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App

Till then, keep update with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch the new Kooku web show on your device’s screen.