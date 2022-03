Born and raised at Kempen Cycling Ground and with over a decade of experience in the peloton, cycling journalist Guy Van Den Langenberg focuses his quirky perspectives on race. Erendonck’s Dries van Gestel caught his eye in Gent-Wevelgem with a decent third place. “Van Gestel will never be one of the top favorites for the biggest races, but he proves year after year that he is more than a valuable rider.”