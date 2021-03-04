Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2021 Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana

Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2021 (list, status, application, eligibility, online portal, toll free number, registration form) mukhymantri antyodaya parivar utthan yojana (How to apply, last date, application form, eligibility criteria, official website, toll free helpline number, list, documents)

Chief Minister of Haryana State, Manohar Lal has announced several public welfare schemes, reiterating the commitment of the state government for the upliftment of every person from all the poor families living in Haryana with the spirit of bringing change in the state of Haryana. On 28 February, he has announced a lot of plans for the better development of the state, following the footsteps of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji on his auspicious occasion on the auspicious occasion of 644 V. Out of these schemes, the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana will be launched soon in the state of Haryana. You will get the main information related to this scheme in this post.

Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana

Name Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana Declared Haryana State Government The beneficiaries For the upliftment of poor people Of registration commencement date 1 April 2021 Registration deadline No Advantage Emphasis on skill development of poor family members, employment opportunities an objective For the upliftment of poor people official site No Toll free helpline number Are not

The scheme is to be released by the Haryana Government, under which, after the creation of a family identity card in the state of Haryana, 100,000 low-income families in the state of Haryana will be selected and the government will declare that by raising them above the poverty line into the mainstream The efforts of the government can be completed. Under this scheme, it will be the government’s effort to ensure that the family income of the poor families is at least 8000 to 9000 per month.

Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana benefits of

Under this scheme, the state government will provide assistance to the members of poor families. Following is the list of assistance provided by the state government: –

● Emphasis will be laid on skill development of poor family members.

● Work will be done to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed members.

● Under this scheme, financial assistance will also be provided for the renovation of the houses of Scheduled Caste families living below the poverty line under the Ambedkar Housing Renewal Scheme. What was earlier ₹ 50000 has been increased to ₹ 80000.

● Under this scheme, the Chief Minister has also increased the amount of legal assistance given to Scheduled Castes which has been increased from ₹ 11000 to ₹ 21000.

Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana Implementation of

Under this scheme released in the state of Haryana, PP cards have been created by surveying 5400000 families out of 6500000 families and the remaining are also being tried to be completed quickly. Can work to reach the benefit of them.

Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana Eligibility

Although the state government is working to make a family identity card to identify the beneficiaries in this scheme, but they have still set some qualifications, the list of which is given below.

● The monthly income of poor families applying under this scheme should be less than Rs 8-9 thousand.

● Mainly BPL card holder families will be given priority in this scheme.

● Scheduled caste people will also be given priority in this scheme.

For the scheme released on February 27, the Haryana State Government has announced an amount of Rs 11 crores. So that its benefits can be better delivered to poor families and at the same time their poverty can be removed to some extent.

Chief Minister Antyodaya family uplift Planning Application Form

The process of application in this scheme will start from April 1, 2021, but no announcement has been made by the government about any major application process related to this scheme. Under the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, no information related to how the poor families will be able to fill their application has been received yet. Although the government is preparing a family identity card on its behalf, it has been announced by the government that the poor families will be selected from them and they will be given the benefit of this scheme.

The main objective of this scheme is to give a new look to the monthly income of poor families living in the state of Haryana. For which the state government is trying to help every member of every family in every way whether it is skill development or providing employment.

Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana general question

Q- In which state the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana has been launched? A-Haryana Q- What is the main objective of the state government under this scheme? A -Increasing income of poor family Q- How much has been given to poor families under Doctor BR Ambedkar housing renovation? A – increased from 50 thousand rupees to 80 thousand rupees Q- Who will be made beneficiaries mainly under this scheme? A-BPL card holder families

