Chief Minister Ghassiyari Kalyan Yojana 2021 Uttarakhand | MGKY Benefits & Application Form | ReaderMaster

UK Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana 2021-: The government of Uttarakhand is going to introduce a new Chief Minister Ghassiyari Kalyan Yojana (MGKY) 2021 soon. Thousands of women residing in the hilly areas of the state will be benefitted under this CM Ghassari Kalyan Yojana. The plan was announced by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, which was later implemented by the cabinet across the state. Friends, now you must be thinking what is this CM Ghasyari Kalyan Yojna and how will it be benefited? So be sure, here you will find you Mukhyamantri Ghayari Kalyan Yojana Will tell about the complete information of Such as women who will get the benefit of the scheme, necessary eligibility and documents, application / registration process for the scheme, etc.

Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana 2021

Under Uttarakhand Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana, fodder for cattle will be supplied in remote rural areas in hilly areas through 7,771 centers. Packaged silage and total mixture ration (TMR) will be provided to the cattle rearers in these areas. CM Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana (MGKY) There will be a great relief for women who have to face hardships and dangers while collecting fodder from the forest. Let us tell you that in the state of Uttarakhand, the women who bring grass from the forest, fodder them, in the regional language “Shearer” Is forgotten by name. Therefore, such women will get the benefit of this scheme.

Cabinet approval for Chief Minister Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana

On 25 February 2021, the Cabinet Committee headed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat approved this Shearer Welfare Scheme. Approval of the scheme in the state was one of the 7 important decisions taken in the cabinet meeting. As the Assembly session notification has been issued, there was no formal media briefing after the cabinet meeting. Along with this, many other state welfare schemes were also discussed. It has also been decided to take several concrete steps in the state of the ever-increasing palliation and economic loss of the state during the Corona period.

Overview of Chief Minister Housing Welfare Scheme

Name of scheme Chief Minister Ghassiyari Kalyan Yojana (MGKY) Was launched CM of Uttarakhand by Trivendra Rawat Was announced 25 February 2021 an objective Making the women of the state self-reliant Beneficiary Shearer women residing in mountainous areas main advantages Packaged silage fodder to cattle ranchers official website N / A Article Category State government scheme

Implementation of Uttarakhand Shearer Welfare Scheme

According to official sources, the Uttarakhand cabinet in the next financial year Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana (MGKY) 16.78 crores approved for. The state government has already arranged for co-operative cultivation of maize, which facilitates the production of silage and TMR along with its supply to the beneficiaries. The Rawat government intends to provide animal feed at Rs 3 per kg under this scheme.

Salient features of Chief Minister Ghassiyari Kalyan Yojana 2021

Under this scheme, women do not have to go to the jungle for herds, for which nutritious food of the animals will be provided at subsidized rates. Livestock farmers of remote rural hilly areas of Uttarakhand will be given packaged silage, total mixed ration TMR at their home. The aim is to free women from fodder work by giving silage and TMR feed blocks at concessional rates. The animals will not have to wander in the forest for feed. There will be double benefit in animal health and milk yield. More than 2000 farmer families will be linked to the collective cooperative farming of more than 2000 acres of maize of their land. Arrangements have been made to provide fair prices to maize growing farmers. Cattle will also get nutritious fodder for their cattle and the burden will be reduced by the heads of women in the mountains.

This entire in Uttarakhand Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana The cost of the project is 19 crores.

Women will not have to wander for fodder in the forest

Earlier, the government of Trivendra Singh Rawat has also approved its plan to make women co-accountants in husband’s land. The economics of the mountainous regions revolve around women. Wandering in the forest for fodder, wood has been a major problem for morning and evening. On the way to the forest, there are occasional wild animal attacks, sometimes falling from the hill and death, such as the day of the accident.

Political Meaning of MGKY Scheme – This plan also has many big political meanings. Uttarakhand has the same number of female and male voters. Election data shows that whenever the turnout was held in Uttarakhand, the percentage of female voters was higher than male voters.

Other decisions in Uttarakhand cabinet meeting

The state cabinet has also approved a proposal to provide honorarium to 57 teachers in privately aided Sanskrit schools and colleges. For effective implementation of the Water Life Mission, two posts – Additional Project Director (Technical) and Superintending Engineer Was also approved. The Uttarakhand cabinet also approved the policy for forest land lease renewal and new lease approval. The cabinet meeting also approved amendment in the Uttarakhand Police Telecom Subordinate Services Rules. In another important decision, the Cabinet has also approved a 600-bed hospital dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients with 50 ICU beds in Haridwar.

