Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana | (કિસાન સહાય) Online application, registration status

Gujarat Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana, Gujarat Kisan Sahay Yojana Apply, Kisan Sahay Yojana Application Form, Step by step information of Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana Online Form In Hindi, Kisan Sahay Yojana Online Form In Hindi, Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana online registration status will be provided to you in this article. Chief Minister of Gujarat by Vijay Rupani ji today on 10 August 2020 Kisan Sahay Yojana Has announced the beginning of.

Under this scheme, the loss due to natural calamities of farmers will be compensated by the state government. To compensate the loss of farmers in the event of natural calamity to the farmers on the lines of states like Bihar by the Government of Gujarat. Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana Has introduced. Compensation of Rs. 20,000 per hectare will be provided to the farmer by the state government for the loss of 33% to 60% of the agricultural produce due to natural calamities.

To benefit farmers by Gujarat government Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana A new insurance scheme named. Under this scheme, a farmer will be given Rs 20,000 per hectare for a maximum of four hectares in case of loss of crops due to natural calamity. Different compensation will be provided according to the situation of loss in agricultural produce. Compensation of Rs. 20,000 for loss of 33% to 60% of agricultural produce, while compensation of Rs. 25,000 will be given for loss of more than 60%.

Through this new insurance scheme, farmer brothers will get a lot of benefit in the event of loss of crops due to natural calamities. Gujarat Kisan Sahay Yojana Farmers are not required to pay any kind of premium to take advantage of. In case of loss of crops due to natural calamity, farmers will be eligible for direct compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund.

Highlights of Kisan Sahay Yojana Gujarat

Name of the scheme Chief Minister Kisan Sahai Yojana Started By Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Beneficiary Farmers of the state Registration process Online / offline Premium amount Nothing an objective Farmers compensate for the loss of crops Benefit Compensation to farmers on loss due to natural disaster category Gujarat Government Schemes official website gujaratindia.gov.in/

The headMinister Farmer Help to plan Of an objective

You all know that due to natural calamities, the crops of farmers suffer a lot of damage. Due to rabi and especially rains in the kharif season, farmers have to bear the financial loss. In view of this problem, the farmers of Gujarat by the Rupani government of Gujarat Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana 2020 Has introduced.

Through this new crop insurance scheme, the losses of farmers’ crops can be recovered due to natural calamities. Under this scheme, there is a provision to benefit the farmers in natural calamities like: rain, flood, landslide etc. Thus, this scheme will definitely work to strengthen and strengthen the farmers in the event of loss of crops.

Under which circumstances will assistance be provided under the Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana?

In the event of unseasonal rain : In the event of loss of crops of farmers due to unseasonal rains in a district, it can be claimed under the Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana. In the event of damage from unseasonal rains, it is necessary for the claim to be more than 50 mm of rain for 48 hours from October 15 to November 15.

On drought : Farmers of a district can also claim in case of drought under the Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana. However, it is determined that there has been less than 10 inches of rain in that district or it has not rained during the monsoon season.

When there is heavy rain: In the event of loss of crops of farmers due to excess rainfall in a district, you can claim under the Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana. To claim in this situation, it is necessary to have 35 inches or 48 hours of continuous rain in that district.

Gujarat Farmer Help to plan Chief Features and Benefit

Through this scheme, the people of the state will be provided compensation in case of loss of crops due to unseasonal rains, floods etc.

Under the Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana, compensation of Rs. 20,000 per hectare will be given for a maximum of four hectares in the loss due to natural disasters ranging from 33% to 60%.

Farmers will be provided a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for a maximum of four hectares for crop losses of more than 60%.

Mukhyamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana The state government aims to benefit about 56 lakh farmers.

The state government aims to benefit about 56 lakh farmers. No farmer in Gujarat will have to pay any kind of premium for availing this scheme.

Under this scheme, the state government will also compensate for the losses due to unseasonal rains, unseasonal rains during the Rabi and Kharif seasons.

Mukhyamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana Eligibility Criteria

Only by permanent residents of Gujarat Gujarat Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana Can be taken advantage of.

Can be taken advantage of. All farmers will be eligible for compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund in the event of loss of crops due to natural disasters.

The benefit of this scheme will be given only to those farmers whose crops have been damaged due to natural calamities like flood, drought.

Under this scheme, there is a provision for all 8-A holder farmer account holders registered in the revenue records across the state and also farmers recognized under the Forest Rights Act.

Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana ( Farmer Assistance ) Will benefit farmers in the Kharif 2020 season.

Required Document

Aadhar card

identity card

Address proof

mobile number

Passport size photo

Chief Minister Kisan Sahayata Yojana (Kisan Sahay) How to apply in

All those interested applications who want to take advantage of this scheme will have to wait a little longer. The Chief Minister of Gujarat has just announced this scheme, at this time by any department Chief Minister Kisan Sahai Yojana No guidelines have been shared regarding online or offline application of.

Soon, a portal will be launched by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to take advantage of this scheme. Along with this, you can also get benefits by applying for this scheme in online mode through e-gram centers. By any department Chief Minister Kisan Sahai Yojana We will update you through our website in the event of the release of information in relation to.

The headMinister Farmer Help to plan ()Farmer to help) Beneficiary The list

The list of beneficiary farmers under the scheme will be released by the Department of Revenue, Government of Gujarat.

First, the DC (District Collector) will prepare a list of taluka / villages whose crops are damaged due to drought, heavy rainfall or non-seasonal rainfall.

After this, the list will be sent to the Revenue Department within 7 days. A special survey team will review the damage to crops within 15 days.

The list of beneficiary farmers will be announced by an order signed by the District Development Officer after the survey of damage from natural disaster.

This list will be released on the basis of the loss of the farmers according to the loss of 33% to 60% and more than 60%.

Procedure for preparation of Chief Minister Kisan Sahai Yojana Beneficiary List

Under the Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana, the list of beneficiaries will be prepared according to the District Collector Taluka / Village to compensate the farmers for crop damage due to drought, heavy rainfall or seasonal rainfall.

After this list is created, it will be shared with the revenue department, now a survey team will be formed by the revenue department within 15 days.

This team will conduct the survey, after which the signed beneficiary list will be released by the Distic Development Officer.

We hope that you will definitely find the information related to the Chief Minister Kisan Sahay Yojana beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.