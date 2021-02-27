Chief Minister Krishak Suraksha Yojana Rajasthan | Apply, online registration form 2021, list

Guide to apply online for Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana Rajasthan, online registration form 2021, list

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Mr. Ashok Gehlot has launched another initiation scheme for farmers in the state. The main objective of the Krishak Suraksha Yojana is to help the families of deceased farmers who died during agricultural activities or suffered a disability during farming. The government will provide subsidy ranging from 5000 to 200000 lakh rupees. Apart from this, interested farmers can avail this insurance coverage scheme online by sitting at their homes.

Applicants should fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying for Krishak Saathi Scheme online.

Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana Rajasthan

This article explains the online procedure to apply for the Mukhya Mantri Krishak Yojana Rajasthan State, online application, registration form 2021, and the list on the official portal.

How to apply for Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana Rajasthan

Let us see the application / registration process for the Rajasthan State Chief Minister Krishak Yojana Scheme for farmers.

There is no information about the official website for the recently announced CM Krishak Sathi Yojana State of Rajasthan.

We will keep you updated when there is any news about the online application form.

Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana online registration form 2021

Government can invite online application Official portal of Rajasthan.

of Rajasthan.

Apply Rajasthan Kisan Insurance Subsidy Scheme offline

However, applicant farmers can apply for this scheme in offline mode.

For this, applicants should visit the nearest Agriculture Department of their respective district.

Applicants should collect the offline application form from the concerned authorities.

Candidates should start manually filling their details, such as personal details, address details, land details, bank account details and other important details.

Attach important documents with the form and submit them to the officers of the department.

After that, the applicants will check the application form and inform the status to the eligible farmers.

Beneficiary list of Mukhyamantri Krishak Yojana

Check the online process to check the beneficiary status online on the official portal.

As discussed above, online applications are not yet active on the official portal.

Once the application process starts online, applicants can check the beneficiary status online on the official portal.

However, applicants who have applied offline can check the beneficiary list offline at the office of the concerned district agriculture department.

Documents required for Chief Minister Farmer Safety Scheme Rajasthan

Get the list of documents required to be eligible for the Rajasthan State Krishak Sathi Scheme.

Application in prescribed form

FIR and Support Panchnama Police Investigation Report

Post-mortem report in case of death (or) death certificate

Sub Divisional Magistrate’s Case Approval Report

Disability certificate and photo of medical board / civil surgeon disability in case of permanent disability

indemnity bond

proof of age

Hair detail report

Other evidence to be produced on demand

Rajasthan Chief Minister Krishak Suraksha Yojana Eligibility Criteria

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible for Krishak Sathi Scheme 2021.

To benefit from this scheme, it is mandatory for a permanently disabled person to be a registered farmer.

To get benefit from this scheme, the dead or permanently disabled person should be between 5 and 70 years old.

If the farmer dies, the nominee should be a child / girl / spouse of the registered farmer.

Under this scheme, there should be death or permanent disability due to accident.

Applicants have to apply to the concerned District Agricultural Officer office within six months of the accident.

Please remember that suicide or natural death does not come under this scheme.

Official website of Rajasthan state government

