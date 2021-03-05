Chief Minister Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List: MMKAY Application Status, Beneficiary List

Jharkhand Krishi Aashirwad Yojana List | MMKAY List Online Check | MMKAY Application Status | Krishi Aashirwad Yojana List Online

Chief Minister Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List In the state government has issued online for the farmers who want to see their name. Farmers of the state who have applied for financial assistance by the government under this scheme can check their name in the beneficiary list and can avail the scheme. Chief Minister Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List Under this, the beneficiaries are covered using the land ownership system / records prevailing in the state. Dear friends, today we are going to tell you through this article how you can see your name in the beneficiary list.

Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List

Interested beneficiaries of Jharkhand who want to see their name under the Chief Minister’s Blessing Scheme list, can easily see it online by visiting the official website through the Internet from home. The farmers of the state whose name Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List They will be transferred by the Government of Jharkhand every year for the Kharif crop, 5000 rupees directly into the bank account. Farmers whose name will not appear in this list will not get the benefit of this scheme.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Agricultural Blessing Scheme

Under this scheme, small and marginal farmers of the state who will have up to 5 acres of cultivable land will be provided with financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 per acre every year for the kharif crop by the state government. Chief Minister Agricultural Blessing Scheme Under this, 22 lakh 76 thousand small and marginal farmers will get benefit. If someone who has more than 5 acres of cultivable land, then they will not be given the benefit of this scheme. Jharkhand Chief Minister Agriculture and Shirivad Yojana 2021 Under this, the amount received by the beneficiaries will be given in two or more installments. Under this scheme, it is mandatory for the applicant to have a bank account.

Jharkhand Krishi Ashirwad Scheme List Highlights

Name of the scheme Chief Minister Krishi Ashirwad Yojana Started by By Chief Minister Raghuvar Das Beneficiary Small and marginal farmers of the state an objective Financial aid Official website https://mmkay.jharkhand.gov.in/home.aspx

Benefits of MMKAY 2021

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to small and marginal farmers of Jharkhand.

Farmers of the state should have up to 5 acres of cultivable land.

Krishi Aashirwad Yojana Under this, small tax frontier farmers of the state will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5000 for the kharif crop every year.

Under this, small tax frontier farmers of the state will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5000 for the kharif crop every year. Farmers who have less than 1 acre of land will also be given financial assistance under this scheme. This assistance will be given through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the bank of all eligible farmers.

this MMKAY 2021 For this, the state government has passed a budget of 2250 crores.

For this, the state government has passed a budget of 2250 crores. Under this scheme, about 45 lakh acres of agricultural land of the state of Jharkhand will be covered.

The state government is continuously working to improve the economic condition of the farmers. For this, the government is giving loans to farmers at zero interest rate, so that they can easily bear the burden of debt and fill it on time.

Agriculture blessing scheme district wise list

Koderma District Agricultural Blessing Scheme List

Garhwa District Krishi Aashirwad Yojana List

Giridih District Kisan Ashirwad Yojana Eligibility List

Gumla District Chief Minister Krishi Aashirwad Yojana List

Chatra District Agricultural Blessing Scheme List

Jamtara District Kisan Ashirwad Scheme eligibility list

Dumka District Agricultural Blessing Scheme List

Deoghar District Kisan Ashirwad Yojana Eligibility List

Godda District Kisan Ashirwad Yojana Eligibility List

Dhanbad District Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List

Palamu District MMKAY Farmers List

West Singhbhum District MMKAY Farmers List

East Singhbhum District Agricultural Blessing Scheme List

Bokaro District Kisan Ashirwad Scheme eligibility list

Pakur District Chief Minister Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List

Ranchi District Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List

Latehar District Kisan Ashirwad Scheme eligibility list

Lohardaga district farmer blessing scheme eligibility list

Saraikela Kharsawan District Agricultural Blessing Scheme List

Sahibganj District Kisan Ashirwad Yojana Eligibility List

Simdega District Agricultural Blessing Scheme List

Hazaribagh District MMKAY Farmer List

Ramgarh District Kisan Ashirwad Yojana Eligibility List

Pakur District Krishi Ashirwad Yojana List

How to view CM Krishi Aashirwad Yojana List online?

Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to see their name in this beneficiary list, then they should follow the method given below.

First to the beneficiary MMKAY 2021 Of official website But after visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you will see the option of Search, from this option you will Beneficiary / Farmer Option will appear. You will have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the front page will open in front of you. On this page you will have to click on this option and select all the information sought such as Adhaar number or Account number under the Chief Minister Krishi Aashirwad Yojana eligibility list. And then select District Name, etc.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the search button. Thus, you can easily see the complete details of any beneficiary farmer under the Chief Minister Kisan Aashirwad Yojana List.

How to login MMKAY?

Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to login under this scheme, should follow the method given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scheme. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page log in You will have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the login form will open in front of you.

You have to select all the information asked in this form like district, real, user name etc. After filling all the information, you have to click on the button to enter. This way your login will be completed.

Chief Minister Agriculture blessings to plan in Application Of Event how See?

Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to see the status of the application made by them, should follow the method given below.

First of all you Official website will go on. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

will go on. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page, in the Search section, you will find Beneficiary / Farmer The option of will appear. You have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page you will have to select some of the information asked such as Aadhar card or account number and then select the district and then you will have to fill your Aadhaar number or account number etc.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the search button. After clicking the button, the status of the application will come on the next page.

Agriculture blessings to plan in mobile Applications download how do ?

First of all you planned Official website will go on. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

will go on. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page, you will see the option of download Mobile App.

You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, you can download your mobile app.

Contact

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scheme. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page Contact The option of will appear. You have to click on this option.