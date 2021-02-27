Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Helpline Scheme {1100}, HP Seva Sankalp Helpline, lodge a complaint

HP CM Seva Sankalp Yojana Grievance Registration, Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Yojana, HP Seva Sankalp Helpline Number, Himachal Pradesh Seva Sankalp Helpline The details of steps to file a complaint and to know the status of the complaint will be given in this article. For the redressal of grievances of the people of the state by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ji Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Yojana Has introduced. Under this scheme, a portal has been started on which citizens can lodge complaints online.

All the citizens who have any type of complaint can file their complaint online in Himachal Pradesh Seva Sankalp portal in online mode. With this, the toll-free helpline number 1100 has been started by the state government, with the help of which you can also register your complaint through call. The complaint lodged by you will be taken cognizance by the concerned officer and prompt action will be taken.

HP service resolution dial 1100 helpline

Keeping in mind the solution to the problems of citizens by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ji Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Yojana Has introduced. Under this scheme, citizens can file their complaints online from 7 am to 10 pm. The complaints received under the Chief Minister’s Service Resolution will be resolved by the concerned officials within seven to fourteen days.

Any citizen’s complaint filed under the Service Resolution Helpline will be attempted by the concerned officials for speedy resolution. By Himachal Pradesh government Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline 6500 officers from 56 departments have been assigned for successful implementation of the project. Let us know that the HP Service Resolution Helpline is completely free, you can lodge a complaint on this helpline from anywhere in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Helpline

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has launched the Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Yojana helpline for quick and timely redressal of public grievances using modern technology. Common citizens of the state will be able to resolve their grievances and problems by calling this helpline. With the launch of the helpline, the common man of Himachal will not have to go to Shimla to meet the Chief Minister or Ministers due to domestic or minor problems as now anyone can file a complaint on the 1100 number from a mobile phone sitting at home.

Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Has been started in the new premises of Municipal Corporation Shimla. Around 56 departments and 6500 officers working under the government have been linked to the Chief Minister’s Service Resolution Helpline by geo mapping and geo tagging. Thus, it will make the process of government work paperless. The main goal of the state government is to ensure that the issues, problems and grievances of the general public are resolved at the earliest and in a timely manner.

Highlights of Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Yojana

Helpline name CM Seva Sankalp Helpline Started Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Beneficiary State citizens application procedure Online an objective redress of grievances Benefit Public Hearing category Himachal Pradesh Government Schemes official website www.cmsankalp.hp.gov.in/

Chief Minister Service oath Helpline Of an objective

Launched by Himachal Pradesh government HP CM Service Resolution Helpline The main objective of the government is to provide information about the government’s schemes to the people by redressing the grievances of the citizens in relation to government services. Complaints made on Himachal Pradesh Seva Sankalp helpline number 1100 will be resolved by the officials at a fast pace. After the launch of this portal, a quick solution to the problems of the citizens will be possible, which will reduce the feeling of dissatisfaction among the citizens.

In the Chief Minister’s Service Resolution Helpline, people can lodge complaints in online mode from 7 am to 10 pm. Simultaneously, you can also check the status of your complaint in the online mode itself. Efforts will be made to resolve the complaints lodged by citizens on this portal by the concerned officials. For this Chief Minister Seva Sankalp helpline number Under SP, 6500 officers of 56 departments have been given the responsibility of successful implementation.

Benefits of Himachal Pradesh Seva Sankalp Yojana

This helpline will work in all small and big areas, now citizens will not have to go to headquarters or centers to solve problems.

All the complaints will be continuously updated in relation to their complaints and based on their suggestions, changes will be made in the schemes in view of the opinion of the officials.

After a fixed limit, the Chief Minister himself will call the complainants and take cognizance of their problems.

Helpline officials will be given a period of 7 to 14 to resolve complaints at the block, tehsil, district and state levels.

If any complaint is found to be deficient in redressal, and if the complainant finds the complaint of an officer correct, action will be taken against him.

All the officers have been ordered to work for this helpline in readiness.

The government aims to redress more than 40 thousand complaints.

Himachal Service oath Helpline Number

The helpline number issued by the Himachal government is completely toll free, with the help of this you will be able to register online online anywhere in the entire state.

Toll Free Helpline – 1100

How to register Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Yojana complaint?

You can register your complaint on the Chief Minister’s Service Resolution Helpline number or by visiting the official website.

Through call

Dial the first toll-free number of the Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Yojana Helpline: 1100.

A call center agent will answer your call. Communicate with the agent and file your complaint.

You will be provided with a reference number after filing your complaint.

You will get your complaint resolved after 15 days of complaint registration.

Through website

First of all, you have Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Yojana official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website you will find “ File Complaint / Suggestion Click on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Click on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now you will be asked for consent on some topics / points for filing a complaint as per the provisions of the website.

Now the Complaint Registration Form will open in front of you. Here, you have to enter the mobile number, email and complaint / suggestion and click on “Register Public Grievance”.

In this way, complaint / complaint registration will be completed through your Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Seva Sankalp helpline portal.

Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Yojana Helpline Check Grievance Registration Status

You can follow the following steps to check the status of complaint registration made on the helpline of Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Yojana.

First of all you have Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Yojana official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you will find “Status of complaint / suggestionClick on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here to check the status of the complaint, the option is given by the complaint number or by mobile number.

Choose one of the two options and put the details in the box and select the Get OTP button.

By putting the OTP in your phone in the OTP box, you will be able to know the status of your complaint.

We hope that you will definitely find information related to the Chief Minister’s Service Resolution Helpline. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

Answers to key questions asked

Can the Chief Minister also file a complaint on the Seva Sankalp helpline even in a remote village?

You can use this helpline anywhere in the entire state. Your complaint will be resolved.