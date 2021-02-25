Chief Minister’s Meritorious Students Scheme: Online application, meritorious student scheme registration

Madhya Pradesh meritorious student scheme online application | Chief Minister’s Meritorious Chhatra Scheme implemented Chief Minister meritorious student scheme registration

There are many students in our country who are unable to get their education properly due to poor economic conditions. Keeping this in mind, the Government of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Meritorious Student Scheme Has started Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to the Chief Minister Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana through this article. Such as what is the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Student Scheme ?, its purpose, benefits, features, eligibility, important documents, application process etc. So guys if you Medhavi chhatra yojana If you want to get complete information related to this, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Medhavi Chhatra Yojana Registration

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has launched the Meritorious Students Scheme for higher education of students. Under this scheme, students who have secured 70% or more marks in the 12th examination (in the examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education) or 85% or more (in the examination conducted by CBSE / ICSE) The tuition fee will be provided by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for those students seeking admission in higher education courses at the undergraduate level. if you Medhavi chhatra yojana If you want to apply under, then you have to go to the official website of this scheme and follow the procedure given by us. Due to this scheme, students will now get financial help so that they will be able to continue their education.

Chief Minister Meritorious Student Scheme purpose of

As you know, there are many such students in Madhya Pradesh who want to get higher education but are unable to do so due to being financially weak. In view of this problem, the state government has Meritorious student scheme Through this scheme, the government provides financial assistance to the meritorious students of the state for pursuing higher education at the graduate level. Under this scheme, to provide higher education to the meritorious students of the state and take them towards progress. Through this scheme, the future of bright students will be bright.

MMVY 2021 Highlights

Name of scheme Chief Minister meritorious student scheme Started by By state government Beneficiary Meritorious students of the state an objective Providing financial support for higher education Application Process Online Official website http://scholarshimarketal.mp.nic.in/Index.aspx

MMVY benefits of

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to the meritorious students of the state.

Students of the state who have secured 70 percent or more marks in the 12th examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education will be borne by the state government.

For students who have secured 85 percent or more marks in the 12th board examination conducted by CBSE / ICSE, tuition fees will be borne by the state government for taking admission in higher education courses at the undergraduate level.

To avail this scheme, interested beneficiaries will have to apply online by visiting official website.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana Under the government, financial assistance is provided by the government for getting admission in all the medical engineering colleges and other educational institutions identified in government medical, engineering, management, law, private sector.

Medhavi Chhatra Yojana’s eligibility

For engineering under the rank 150000 in JEE Mains Examination, the State Government will provide a full fee and a maximum of Rs 150000 for admission to a government-run private college for admission in government engineering / college or actual tuition fee whichever is less.

Financial assistance will also be provided for pursuing medical studies through NEET-NEET Entrance Examination by taking admission in MBBS BDS course of medical or dental college of central or state government or MBBS course from a private medical college located in Madhya Pradesh.

Students receiving admission in National Law Universities and University of Delhi through Common Law Admission Test or self-examination conducted for studying law will also get the benefit of Madhya Pradesh Medhavi Chhatra Yojana 2020.

Students taking admission in the course of Graduation Program and Integrated Post Graduation Program and Degree Course including Master Degree along with Bachelor’s Degree in all universities institutes of India will also get the benefit of this scheme.

Students taking admission in all the courses run in all government and aided universities / colleges of the state government and diploma courses of polytechnic colleges can also get the benefit of this scheme.

Medhavi chhatra yojana Under this, the annual income of the family of the beneficiaries should be less than 6 lakh rupees.

The meritorious students of the state who have scored 70 percent or more in the 12th examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

Should have secured 85 percent or more marks in the 12th board examination conducted by CBSE / ICSE.

Chief Minister Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana Dashboard

Applications 44057 Applications recommended for selection Is 12669 Applications Pending with Institute Is 31388 Application Sanction Is 6867 Amount Sanction , 10,43,19,692 Application pending at DTE for e payment order 4359 E transaction count 2129

Documents for meritorious student scheme of Madhya Pradesh

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

identity card

income certificate

Address proof

Bank account passbook

10th grade mark sheet

12th grade mark sheet

Admission certificate from college / university

mobile number

Passport size photo

Chief Minister Meritorious Student Scheme How to apply in

Interested beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh Medhavi chhatra yojana If you want to apply online to take advantage of this, then follow the method given below.

First of all, the plan of the applicant Official website Have to go on After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home you will see the option of Application, you will get this option Registration on portal (new student) ) Have to click on the option of

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you will open the registration form.

You have to fill all the information asked in this registration form like Enter Your Details, Correspondence Address Details, etc. and then mark the declaration by reading the declaration form.

After filling all the information in the form, you will have to click on the Check Form Verification button.

Then you have to check your form and then click on submit button.

Meritorious Student to plan in Login how do ?

First of all, you have to go to the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

Below you on this home page Login to register MMVY application The option of will appear. You have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the login form will open in front of you. In this login form you have to fill the username, applicant ID and password and captcha code etc.

After this you have to click on the login button. In this way, you will be logged in.

Chief Minister Meritorious Student Scheme How to check application status?

First of all, you have to go to the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page you will see the option of Application, from this option you will Keep track of the status of your application Have to click on the option of

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you will have to fill some information like Applicant ID and Academic Year etc.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the button of Show My Application. After this, the status of the application will appear in front of you.

Chief Minister Meritorious Student to plan Of for Courses Of The list how See?

Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to see the list of courses under the scheme, should follow the method given below.

First of all, the beneficiaries will have to visit the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

Below you on this home page syllabus The option of will appear. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page you will see the list of courses for Chief Minister Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana.

Institute and their code viewing process

First of all, you need a meritorious student scheme official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the tab of Institute and their code.

Now the following options will open in front of you.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select the state name, district, department, academic year etc.

Now you have to enter captcha code.

After this you will have to click on the link of Search Institute and Course.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Institute voice application statistics viewing process

After this, a new page will open in front of you, which will have to enter all the information asked, such as institute code, academic year, payment status etc.

Now you have to click on the search button.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Out-of-state application statistics viewing process

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select academic year and application type.

Now you have to enter captcha code.

After that you have to click on the search button.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Course Voice Application Statistics Viewing Process

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to select academic year and application type.

Now you have to enter captcha code.

After this you have to click on the search button.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Institute voice course fees paid distribution

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter the institute code and capcha code.

And you have to select the department, academic year and application type.

After this you have to click on the search button.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

District War Application Statistics how See?

First, the applicant has to visit the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you will see a section of the application, by clicking on it you will District Wise Application Statistics Have to click on the option of

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you will have to select some information like Academic Year, Application Type.

After this you have to fill captcha code etc. and then you have to click on the search button. Then district wise application statistics will open in front of you.

Helpline number

For more information about the eligibility criteria, call the helpline number: (0755) 2660-063