Chiefs get ‘B’ grade for JuJu Smith-Schuster signing

The Kansas City Chiefs added former Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency, marking their biggest offensive takeover of the 2022 free agency period.
Our friends at Touchdown Wire – Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar – have been Assigning Grades to Various Free Agent Signatures across the league. They weren’t very much on adding Justin Reid to the team, but they seem to like adding a Smith-Schuster a little more. The move to link Smith-Schuster earned him a solid B, primarily for his ability to be a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes on the intermediate and deep routes.
Here’s what he had to say about Smith-Shuster:
Injuries limited Smith-Schuster to just five games in 2021, and while he was on the field, Matt Canada’s “RPO in a can” offense …