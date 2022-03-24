Chiefs get ‘B’ grade for JuJu Smith-Schuster signing

The Kansas City Chiefs added former Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency, marking their biggest offensive takeover of the 2022 free agency period.

Our friends at Touchdown Wire – Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar – have been Assigning Grades to Various Free Agent Signatures across the league. They weren’t very much on adding Justin Reid to the team, but they seem to like adding a Smith-Schuster a little more. The move to link Smith-Schuster earned him a solid B, primarily for his ability to be a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes on the intermediate and deep routes.

Here’s what he had to say about Smith-Shuster: